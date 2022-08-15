First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,726 shares.The stock last traded at $30.45 and had previously closed at $30.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

