First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 742,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.