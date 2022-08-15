First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $102.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

