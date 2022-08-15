First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

CVLG opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

