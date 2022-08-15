First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 21,109 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 301,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

