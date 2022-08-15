First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 28,558 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.50 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

