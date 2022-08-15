First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 44,484 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.