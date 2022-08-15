First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 507 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,450,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

MDY stock opened at $477.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.