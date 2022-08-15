First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock worth $2,055,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

