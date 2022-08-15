First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Shares of ROP opened at $439.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.43 and its 200-day moving average is $435.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.