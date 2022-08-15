First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $94.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.