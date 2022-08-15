First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

