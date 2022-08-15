First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 142,371 shares.The stock last traded at $65.12 and had previously closed at $64.93.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

