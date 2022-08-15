First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 620,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,490,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period.

