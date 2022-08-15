First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 620,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.13.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund
