Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

