Fluent Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,561 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.84.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

