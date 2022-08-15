Fluent Financial LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9 %

PWR traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $142.11. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,965. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

