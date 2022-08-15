Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

Etsy stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,276. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

