Fluent Financial LLC Sells 65,794 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,794 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.29 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $303.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,464,558 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

