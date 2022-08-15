Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £150 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £150 ($181.25) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £145.32 ($175.59).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FLTR traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting £106.85 ($129.11). 437,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market cap of £18.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,373.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,951.39. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($196.65).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

