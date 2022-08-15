FOAM (FOAM) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.11 Million

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $207.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065856 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.