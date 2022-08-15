Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
FHTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
