Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,770,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,012 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.