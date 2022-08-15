Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.40. 706,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.