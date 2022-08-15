Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.
Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.40. 706,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
