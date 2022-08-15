ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. ForgeRock shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 9,468 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

