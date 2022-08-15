Formation Fi Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Formation Fi has a market cap of $206,050.21 and approximately $156,013.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

