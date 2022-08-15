Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stake Trimmed by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Shares of FTS traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.99. 20,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,897. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4149 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

