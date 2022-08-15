Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.46.

Shares of FVI stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,718. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.09 and a twelve month high of C$6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$999.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

