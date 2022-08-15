Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.80

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $744.59 million, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

