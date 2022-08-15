Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

FELE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

