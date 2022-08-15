freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

FRTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($27.55) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.37.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts predict that freenet AG will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

