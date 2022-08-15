Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,879,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,270.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 204,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,802 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 647,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,602,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

