Gainplan LLC Buys 16,254 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SIL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. 3,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,547. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

