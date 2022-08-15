Gainplan LLC Has $162,000 Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 101,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

