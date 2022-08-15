Gainplan LLC Invests $238,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,186,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.