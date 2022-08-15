Gainplan LLC Invests $543,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Toast accounts for about 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $57,302,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 233,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at $156,641,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,007,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,559,919 shares of company stock worth $152,793,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

