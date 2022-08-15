Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,993. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

