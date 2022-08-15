Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.