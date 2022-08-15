Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.