GamyFi Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,510.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $51,632.95 and $103,510.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013600 BTC.
About GamyFi Platform
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
