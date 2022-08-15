Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $509,334.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Name Change Token (NCT) traded 1,256,665.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00169683 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

