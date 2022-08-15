Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 725,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

