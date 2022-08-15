Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 130,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $30.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,797.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,797.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

