Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $697.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $804,000.00 and approximately $697.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

