Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Global Water Resources stock opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a P/E ratio of 69.63. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22.
About Global Water Resources
