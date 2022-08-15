Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$18.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.70 million and a P/E ratio of 69.63. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

