Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

