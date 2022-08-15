Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

