Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,431 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 1,349,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

