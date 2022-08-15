GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $329,878.66 and approximately $62.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.28 or 0.08037486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00173871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00260683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00677777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00571572 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.