Gobi Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gobi Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,382 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 16.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,613. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

