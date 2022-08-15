Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.64 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

